5th Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Asbestos Claims in Jones Act Case
March 11, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
NEW ORLEANS –– The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed the dismissal of asbestos claims against certain defendants, finding that no “fair-minded” reasonable jury could find that the decedent was exposed to asbestos on board vessels.
In the March 7 order, the 5th Circuit concluded that the plaintiffs were “required to prove more than that many merchant mariners on many ships were exposed to asbestos during the years [the decedent] sailed.”
“Rather,” the court opined, “they had to prove [the decedent] himself was exposed to asbestos on appellees’ vessels during specific periods of employment.”
Plaintiff Harry Marsh …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's Ozempic MDL Conference: Updates from the Status Hearing
March 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia