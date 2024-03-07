South Carolina Supreme Court Says Asbestos Plaintiff Proffered Sufficient Expert Testimony to Establish Causation
March 7, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
COLUMBIA, S.C. –– The South Carolina Supreme Court has affirmed an order denying judgment notwithstanding the verdict filed by Scapa Waycross Inc. in an asbestos case, finding that the plaintiff had presented sufficient expert testimony to create a jury issue as to Scapa’s liability.
In the Feb. 28 opinion, the state high court wrote that the asbestos plaintiff had shown more than causal or minimum contact with the defendant.
The underlying claims were brought on behalf of Stephen Redfern Stewart, who was allegedly exposed to asbestos fibers while working on paper machines at Bowater Southern Paper Corp. from 1963 …
