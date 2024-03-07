N.Y. Court Denies Efforts to Jointly Try 2 Asbestos Cases, Cites Plaintiff’s Different Occupations

NEW YORK –– A New York court has denied efforts to jointly try two asbestos cases involving plaintiffs that worked at the same jobsite, explaining that while there are commonalities in the cases, the two plaintiffs had different occupations.

In the Feb. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County also found that only three defendants are common in both cases and a joint trial would “lead to juror confusion.”

The plaintiff in the underlying action asked the court to jointly try their claims with those in a case filed by Susan Horvath.

In support of the …