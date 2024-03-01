Texas Appellate Court Reverses Summary Judgment Award for Alcoa in Asbestos Case

HOUSTON –– A Texas appellate court has reversed an award of summary judgment in an asbestos case, concluding that the evidence shows that the decedent was exposed to asbestos from the defendant’s worksite and, further, that the evidence does not show “any other plausible source of asbestos….”

In the Feb. 27 opinion, the Texas Fourteenth District Court of Appeals concluded that “reasonable and fair-minded jurors to find that Alcoa was the source of all the asbestos to which the decedent was exposed.”

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Carolyn Burford, contending that she developed asbestosis as a result …