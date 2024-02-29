Talcum Powder Defendants Move for Judgment as Matter of Law on Punitive Damage Claim in Ongoing Trial

MIAMI –– Defendants involved in an ongoing asbestos-containing talcum powder trial have moved for judgment as a matter of law on the plaintiffs’ punitive damages claim, arguing that the plaintiffs have failed to present any evidence that they are entitled to such an award.

In a Feb. 25 motion filed in the Florida Circuit Court for the 11th Judicial Circuit, Miami-Dade County, the defendants explained that “any constitutionally permissible punitive award” would be wiped out by the $1.6 billion award that the defendants paid in the Ingham case.

“Even if the Court were to find this award insufficient to punish …