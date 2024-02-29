ASBESTOS

Talcum Powder Defendants Move for Judgment as Matter of Law on Punitive Damage Claim in Ongoing Trial


February 29, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Plaintiff Response


MIAMI –– Defendants involved in an ongoing asbestos-containing talcum powder trial have moved for judgment as a matter of law on the plaintiffs’ punitive damages claim, arguing that the plaintiffs have failed to present any evidence that they are entitled to such an award.

In a Feb. 25 motion filed in the Florida Circuit Court for the 11th Judicial Circuit, Miami-Dade County, the defendants explained that “any constitutionally permissible punitive award” would be wiped out by the $1.6 billion award that the defendants paid in the Ingham case.

“Even if the Court were to find this award insufficient to punish …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 27, 2024 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS