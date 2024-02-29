New York Court Denies Motion for Summary Judgment Filed by Jenkins Bros. in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied summary judgment to Jenkins Bros. in an asbestos case, concluding that the plaintiff had presented enough evidence that gave rise to a finding of “sufficient issues of fact.”

In a Feb. 14 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that, since conflicting evidence had been presented, a “reasonable juror could decide that [the plaintiff] was exposed to asbestos-containing valves manufactured by defendant Jenkins from his work at various Con Ed powerhouses, and that such exposure could have contributed to his fatal illness.”

The plaintiffs allege in …