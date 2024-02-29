New York Court Denies Motion for Summary Judgment Filed by Jenkins Bros. in Asbestos Case
February 29, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied summary judgment to Jenkins Bros. in an asbestos case, concluding that the plaintiff had presented enough evidence that gave rise to a finding of “sufficient issues of fact.”
In a Feb. 14 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that, since conflicting evidence had been presented, a “reasonable juror could decide that [the plaintiff] was exposed to asbestos-containing valves manufactured by defendant Jenkins from his work at various Con Ed powerhouses, and that such exposure could have contributed to his fatal illness.”
The plaintiffs allege in …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick