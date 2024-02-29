New York Court Denies Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York court has rejected an asbestos defendant’s motion for summary judgment after finding that the defendant had failed to definitively prove that the plaintiff was not an employee of the company.

In the Feb. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County opined that, in light of the conflicting evidence, “a reasonable juror could decide that [the plaintiff] was exposed to asbestos-containing products form his work under moving defendant.”

The underlying claims were asserted by Matthew D’Alessio, who contends that his work as an employee of Morse Diesel caused him to come …