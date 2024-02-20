Fla. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Approves Legislation Requiring Affidavits from Asbestos, Silica Claimants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– A bill intended to revise information required by asbestos and silica plaintiffs in order to proceed with claims has exited a Judiciary Committee and was added to a Second Reading Calendar in the Florida House of Representatives.

Florida House Bill 1367 was reported as favorable by the Judiciary Committee on Feb. 14 by a vote of 15-6, exiting the Committee and listed on the House of Representative’s Second Reading Calendar the same day.

The overview of the bill, filed Jan. 5 by Robert A. Brackett (R-Dist. 34), states that it intends to revise information required to be …