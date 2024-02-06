Mass. Court Rejects Defendants’ Summary Judgment Motion in Asbestos Case

BOSTON –– A Massachusetts federal court has rejected an asbestos defense motion for summary judgment, concluding that the evidence presented by the plaintiff has created a dispute as to whether the exposure to asbestos was a direct and substantial cause of his injury.

In the Feb. 1 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts also denied a defense motion to strike the plaintiff’s late expert disclosures, finding that he did not have a history of late filings and, ultimately, that striking the report would come at a “significant consequence” to the plaintiff.

Riccardo Ciolino filed the …