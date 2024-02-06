ASBESTOS

Mass. Court Rejects Defendants’ Summary Judgment Motion in Asbestos Case


February 6, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


BOSTON –– A Massachusetts federal court has rejected an asbestos defense motion for summary judgment, concluding that the evidence presented by the plaintiff has created a dispute as to whether the exposure to asbestos was a direct and substantial cause of his injury.

In the Feb. 1 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts also denied a defense motion to strike the plaintiff’s late expert disclosures, finding that he did not have a history of late filings and, ultimately, that striking the report would come at a “significant consequence” to the plaintiff.

Riccardo Ciolino filed the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Ozempic MDL Developments

February 09, 2024

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS