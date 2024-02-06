Asbestos Plaintiff Permitted to View Trial Via Webcam by Ill. Federal Court

CHICAGO –– An asbestos plaintiff will be permitted to view the trial of his claims via webcam after an Illinois federal court found that it was a “reasonable medical accommodation.”

In a Feb. 2 notification of docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois noted that the plaintiffs’ motion to observe trial via webcam was unopposed.

“The Court will create a Webex conference and provide the link to counsel for Mr. Pelton, who will be responsible for coordinating Mr. Pelton’s daily access,” the court wrote. “The Court will set up its own technology in the courtroom; …