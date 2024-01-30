Louisiana Federal Court Addresses Several Summary Judgment Motions in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has weighed in on a number of summary judgment motions in an asbestos personal injury case, finding in part that the claims should be dismissed against insurers of Eagle Inc.

In one of the orders issued Jan. 25, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana addressed three motions for summary judgment filed by insurers of Eagle Inc., concluding that the plaintiff failed to “point to [any] evidence that directly links” the plaintiff’s father to the defendant’s products.

The underlying claims were asserted on behalf of Roseanna Matherne, who allegedly developed …