Calif. Appellate Court Denies Efforts to Appeal Summary Judgment Order in Asbestos Talc Case

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court has denied efforts to appeal a summary judgment order entered in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case, upholding the lower court’s decision finding that the plaintiff had failed to present evidence to create triable issues of material fact.

In a one-page order issued Jan. 26, the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division Two, said the petition for peremptory writ of mandate and/or prohibition or other appropriate relief was denied.

The underlying appeal involved an award of summary judgment to Charles B. Chrystal in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case, in which …