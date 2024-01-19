Ill. Court Grants Unopposed Motion to Remand, Cites Dismissal of Removing Defendant

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– An Illinois court has granted an unopposed motion to remand an asbestos case, finding that the removing defendant had been dismissed from the case and, therefore, federal jurisdiction was not proper.

In the Jan. 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois found that the remaining claims are governed by state law.

The underlying complaint was filed by Debra Leopold on behalf of George Neal, contending that the decedent was exposed to asbestos fibers.

Goulds Pumps LLC removed the case, citing the federal officer removal statute; the plaintiff moved to …