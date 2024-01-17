New York Court Rules It Does Not Have Jurisdiction over BATUS Holdings in Asbestos Talc Case
January 17, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has determined that it does not have jurisdiction over BATUS Holdings Inc., rejecting the asbestos plaintiff’s position that the company was a successor-in-interest of a talcum powder manufacturer.
In the Jan. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the plaintiff had not established that BATUS Holdings Inc. was engaged in purposeful activity in New York that would confer jurisdiction.
BATUS Holdings Inc. moved to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction. The defendant argued that it is “merely a holding company with a principal place of …
