Punitive Damage Claim Can Continue Against Burnham in Asbestos Case


January 17, 2024


NEW YORK –– An asbestos plaintiff will be permitted to pursue an asbestos claim against Burnham LLC, a New York trial court has ruled, after finding that the defendant “had failed to proffer sufficient evidence to establish entitlement to summary judgment.”

In a Jan. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the defendant had “failed to demonstrate their prima facie burden that punitive damages are not warranted herein.”

