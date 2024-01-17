General Contractor Awarded Summary Judgment by New York Court in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A general contractor has been awarded summary judgment in an asbestos case by a New York trial court, which found that it did not have personal jurisdiction over the company.

In the Jan. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County agreed with the company that it could not be held liable for the plaintiff’s injuries.

The plaintiffs asserted that Mario Ferrari came into contact with asbestos-containing products during the course of his career as a terrazzo floor installer for more than 40 years.

Defendant Skanska Koch Inc. moved for summary judgment, …