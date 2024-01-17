Pizza Manufacturer Denied Summary Judgment in New York Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– Citing sufficient issues of fact to preclude summary judgment, a New York court has denied a defense motion filed by a pizza oven manufacturer in an asbestos case.

In a Jan. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the defendant had not affirmatively established that its product could not have caused the plaintiff’s mesothelioma.

GCP, Inc. (formerly known as Bakers Pride Oven Company Inc.), moved for summary judgment, contending that plaintiff Mario Caligiuri could not have been exposed to asbestos from any of its products and, therefore, the defendant cannot be …