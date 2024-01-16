N.Y. Trial Court Denies Summary Judgment to 3 Glove Manufacturer Defendants in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied efforts to obtain summary judgment from three glove manufacturer defendants in an asbestos case, concluding in three separate orders that sufficient issues of fact had been raised.

In one of the Jan. 5 orders, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the plaintiff had presented conflicting evidence regarding the amount of asbestos the decedent could have been exposed to from the defendant’s products and whether that exposure is causally related to his illness.

The claims were asserted on behalf of Giacinto Pira, who contended he came …