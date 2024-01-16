N.Y. Court Allows Plaintiff Testimony to Proceed Over Challenges in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– Three experts proffering testimony on behalf of an asbestos plaintiff will be permitted to testify, a New York court has ruled, opining that the challenges “are not arguments that apply to precluding the expert.”

In the Jan. 5 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the plaintiffs had established that the three experts were using methods that were “generally accepted,” while the defendant had offered “no expert opinion to dispute that these methods are not generally scientifically accepted.”

The underlying asbestos claims were asserted by Mario Caligiuri.

In its motion, QCP Inc. …