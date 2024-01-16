Glove Manufacturer Denied Summary Judgment in New York Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A glove manufacturer has been denied summary judgment in an asbestos case after a New York trial court found that the defendant had failed to dispute that they sold asbestos-containing products for use during the time period in question.

In the Jan. 8 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that sufficient issues of fact remained that precluded an award of summary judgment.

Olympic Glove & Safety Co. Inc. moved for summary judgment, challenging the plaintiff’s product identification. The defendant specifically said that the plaintiff had not proven that his exposure to asbestos …