Defendant Moves for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case on Statute of Repose and Replacement Part Liability Grounds

BOSTON –– A defendant in an asbestos personal injury lawsuit pending in Massachusetts has moved for summary judgment, contending in part that product liability law specifically precludes liability for replacement parts supplied by other parties.

In its Jan. 10 motion for summary judgment filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, defendant Canvas MW, LLC, formerly known as The Marley-Wylain Company LLC, further maintaining that the underlying claims are time-barred under the statute of repose.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs argue that Robert Gillis was exposed to asbestos while working as a serviceman for products, building systems, …