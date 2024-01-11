N.Y. Appellate Court Reverses Order Denying Efforts to Dismiss Asbestos Case on Jurisdiction Grounds

NEW YORK –– A New York appellate court has reversed an order denying a motion to dismiss on jurisdiction grounds, concluding that there was no evidence that the fire doors at issue in the asbestos case were manufactured in New York.

In a Dec. 28 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, found that the defendant had not committed a “tortious act ‘within the state’ to confer jurisdiction.”

“Furthermore,” the court continued, “there is insufficient evidence of defendant’s requisite minimal contacts with New York to comport with due process in the exercise of personal jurisdiction over …