Mass. Federal Court Adopts Recommendation that Motion to Dismiss on Jurisdiction Grounds Be Granted
January 11, 2024
BOSTON –– A Massachusetts federal court has adopted a report and recommendation that a motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction in an asbestos case, in which a magistrate judge found that the company’s contacts with the state were “insufficient to establish this court’s assertion of general or specific personal jurisdiction over it.”
In a Dec. 27 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, wrote that after consideration of the plaintiff’s objection, the report and recommendation is accepted and adopted.
In a Nov. 21 report and recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Gail Dein opined that the …
