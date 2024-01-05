Calif. Court Rejects Request to Consolidate 2 Asbestos Talc Cases for Trial; Allows Pretrial Consolidation
January 5, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Avon Opposition
- Charles B. Chrystal Opposition
- Motion
- Order
- Plaintiff Memorandum
- Plaintiff Reply Brief
OAKLAND, Calif. –– A California trial court has denied efforts to consolidate two asbestos-containing talcum powder products cases for trial, saying that the differences between the cases “raise the potential for prejudice during trial.”
In the Dec. 22 order, the California Superior Court for Alameda County did find that consolidation for pretrial purposes was appropriate, given the “almost complete overlap between the expert witnesses.”
In their complaint, plaintiffs Shelly and Thomas Yerkes contended that Shelly Yerkes developed malignant mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos in talcum powder products, including ones manufactured by Avon, Johnson & Johnson, and Jean …
