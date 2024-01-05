High Court to Review Ruling Barring Insurer’s Objections to Kaiser Gypsum Bankruptcy Plan

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a federal appellate court’s ruling that the primary insurer of Kaiser Gypsum and Hanson Permanente does not have standing to challenge the companies’ reorganization plan.

The court will consider Truck Insurance Exchange’s argument that the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ ruling contravenes the purpose of 11 U.S.C. § 1109(b), in which Congress provided that “all parties in interest” may be heard “on any issue” in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Truck says it should be permitted to object to the Plan because it does not include fraud-prevention measures …