Louisiana Federal Court Weighs in on Motion to Compel in Asbestos Case Against Huntington Ingalls


January 4, 2024


NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has granted in part and denied in part a motion to compel the deposition testimony of an expert witness proffered by Huntington Ingalls in an asbestos case, concluding that while the defendant did not have to prepare a deposition, but it did need to re-produce lists containing information relevant to the plaintiffs’ request.

In the Jan. 2 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana opined that the “burden of expense of re-producing those lists is significantly less onerous than would be researching and preparing a Rule 30(b)(6) deponent at …


