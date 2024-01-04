Louisiana Federal Court Weighs in on Motion to Compel in Asbestos Case Against Huntington Ingalls
January 4, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has granted in part and denied in part a motion to compel the deposition testimony of an expert witness proffered by Huntington Ingalls in an asbestos case, concluding that while the defendant did not have to prepare a deposition, but it did need to re-produce lists containing information relevant to the plaintiffs’ request.
In the Jan. 2 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana opined that the “burden of expense of re-producing those lists is significantly less onerous than would be researching and preparing a Rule 30(b)(6) deponent at …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick