New York Court Denies Summary Judgment to Printing Press Defendants in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York court has denied summary judgment to printing press defendants, finding in part that a reasonable juror could determine that the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos from his work with the defendant’s products.

In the Dec. 27 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County further founded that jurors could conclude that “such exposure could have contributed to his fatal illness,” and as such “sufficient issues of fact exist to preclude summary judgment.”

Defendant L3Harris Technologies Inc. moved for summary judgment, contending that the plaintiff had failed to establish that he was exposed …