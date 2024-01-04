Motion to Dismiss Asbestos Case Against Crosby Valve Granted by N.Y. Court

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has dismissed an asbestos action pending against Crosby Valve in its entirety, concluding that documents proffered by the plaintiff are “largely, withdrawn, irrelevant to” the defendant as a manufacturer.

In the Dec. 27 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County opined that the plaintiff had failed to provide sufficient evidence to establish that Crosby was “actively involved in the asbestos gaskets” named in the case.

Crosby Valve LLC moved to dismiss the underlying action, brought by John B. Daly. The defendant argued in the dismissal motion that Daly’s …