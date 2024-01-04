ASBESTOS

Motion to Dismiss Asbestos Case Against Crosby Valve Granted by N.Y. Court


January 4, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has dismissed an asbestos action pending against Crosby Valve in its entirety, concluding that documents proffered by the plaintiff are “largely, withdrawn, irrelevant to” the defendant as a manufacturer.

In the Dec. 27 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County opined that the plaintiff had failed to provide sufficient evidence to establish that Crosby was “actively involved in the asbestos gaskets” named in the case.

Crosby Valve LLC moved to dismiss the underlying action, brought by John B. Daly. The defendant argued in the dismissal motion that Daly’s …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS