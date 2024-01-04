New York Court Grants Motion Seeking Joint Trials of 15 Asbestos Actions

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has granted a motion seeking joint trials of 15 asbestos cases, opining that the Case Management Order does, in fact, allow the joinder of three actions when more than three of the consolidation factors are met.

In the Dec. 27 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County noted that the plaintiffs have agreed to drop their claims for punitive damages “to enable them to be eligible for joinder.”

Plaintiff Charles Servedio moved for a joint trial of 15 actions, to be consolidated into six groups, according to the court.