New York Governor Vetoes Legislation Relating to Wrongful Death, Consent to Jurisdiction

ALBANY, N.Y. –– The governor of New York ended the year by vetoing two acts of legislation relating to wrongful death damages and consent to jurisdiction, opining in part that the Legislature had “passed a bill that does not create the requisite balance” with regard to wrongful death damages.

In a separate veto issued Dec. 22, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) also refused to sign off on legislation that would amend the civil practice law and rules in relation to consent to jurisdiction by foreign business organizations authorized to do business in New York, stating that the legislation would …