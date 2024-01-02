Calif. Court Retains Jurisdiction Over Asbestos Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Case

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has retained jurisdiction over a take-home asbestos exposure lawsuit, concluding in part that the defendant had established that the government contractor defense may be available to it.

In the Dec. 15 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California opined that while the defendant may “fail in its attempt to utilize the government contractor defense,” the question of whether the defendant’s actions were outside the scope of its official duties is a question for federal courts to ascertain.

The underlying case involves the wrongful death of Charlotte Butterfield, who …