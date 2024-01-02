Ill. Jury Awards $30 Million at Conclusion of Secondhand Asbestos Exposure Trial

CHICAGO –– An Illinois jury has awarded $30 million at the conclusion of an secondhand take-home asbestos exposure trial, finding Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations liable for death of a man whose father worked at the defendant’s facility.

The Illinois Circuit Court for Cook County jury reached the verdict on Dec. 21, according to the court’s online docket. Hon. Preston Jones Jr. presided over the trial, which ended after nine days and 90 minutes of deliberations.

The underlying claims were asserted on behalf of Thomas J. Jackson, whom the plaintiff said developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos. Jackson …