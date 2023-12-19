Clow Valve Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Case
NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied MC Wane Inc. and its division Clow Valve Co. summary judgment in an asbestos exposure action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether their asbestos-containing valves were in the decedent’s workplace.
In a Nov. 21 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court found a reasonable juror could decide that asbestos exposure from a Clow valve was a contributing cause of the decedent’s mesothelioma.
Willie Hollingsworth filed the action before he died, alleging his mesothelioma was caused in part by exposure to Clow valves in …
