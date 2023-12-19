DAP Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Action

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied DAP Inc. k/n/a La Mirada Products Company Inc. summary judgment in an asbestos action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff was exposed to the company’s asbestos-containing plaster.

In a Nov. 21 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court found the plaintiff’s expert provided causation evidence relating to the plaintiff’s exposure and occupational history.

Jose Munoz alleges his exposure to DAP’s asbestos-containing plaster contributed to his mesothelioma. DAP moved for summary judgment, relying upon an affidavit from a former DAP employee, Ward …