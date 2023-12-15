Calif. Court Finds $107 Million Asbestos Verdict Improper, Grants Defense Post-Trial Motions
December 15, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LOS ANGELES –– A California state court has found that a $107 million asbestos verdict was improper, granting motions for judgment notwithstanding the verdict filed by defendants E.F. Brady Company Inc., Elementis Chemicals Inc., and Union Carbide Corporation, and a joint motion by all defendants for a new trial.
“In total,” the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County concluded in its Dec. 12 order, “this court is convinced from the [entire] record that the jury clearly should have reached a different verdict or decision. Misconduct and other irregularities support a new trial or reduced award. Jury influenced by improper …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara