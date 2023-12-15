LTL Management Files Opening Brief in Appeal of Order Dismissing Talc Bankruptcy

PHILADELPHIA –– LTL Management has filed its opening brief in its appeal of a Bankruptcy Court order dismissing its second Chapter 11 filing, maintaining that its case “serves proper bankruptcy purposes.”

LTL Management LLC filed its brief in the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 13.

In the brief, LTL explained that its second bankruptcy filing arose when law firms “representing a majority of claimants approached LTL with a settlement to resolve all talc claims in Chapter 11” after the 3rd Circuit dismissed the first bankruptcy filing but before the issuance of the mandate.

The group includes 17 …