Milton Roy Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Case

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Milton Roy LLC summary judgment in an asbestos case, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether its asbestos-containing products were present during the decedent’s employment at various Con Edison powerhouses.

In a Nov. 24 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court further found the evidence could support a ruling that the decedent’s exposure to Milton Roy’s products contributed to his lung cancer.

The action was filed on behalf of Bryan J. Gonder, who was allegedly exposed to asbestos-containing products during his employment as a …