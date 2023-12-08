Campbell Hausfeld Loses Bid to Dismiss N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Claims
December 8, 2023
NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Campbell Hausfeld LLC’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos action, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s exposure to asbestos from the company’s air compressors or compressor parts was a contributing cause of his lung cancer.
In a Nov. 21 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court explained that conflicting evidence has been presented as to whether Campbell’s products used asbestos-containing parts during the period of exposure.
The action was filed on behalf of Kenneth Nankervis. In its motion for summary …
