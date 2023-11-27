ASBESTOS

Colgate Palmolive Awarded Summary Judgment in N.C. Talcum Powder Asbestos Case


November 27, 2023


RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina federal court has awarded Colgate Palmolive Co. summary judgment in a talcum powder case, ruling the plaintiffs failed to present sufficient evidence that the plaintiff was regularly exposed to asbestos in the defendant’s Cashmere Bouquet products.

In a Nov. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina also excluded as unreliable the testimony of William M. Ewing, regarding the plaintiff’s “airborne exposures resulting from application of cosmetic talc contaminated with anthophyllite asbestos and tremolite asbestos.”

Patricia McElroy and her husband allege McElroy's mesothelioma was caused by exposure, in part, …


