Calif. Federal Jury Finds for Foster Wheeler at Conclusion of Asbestos Exposure Trial

LOS ANGELES — A California federal jury rendered a verdict in favor of Foster Wheeler Corp. at the end of an asbestos exposure trial, during which plaintiffs’ counsel asked for more than $32 million during closing arguments.

On Nov. 15, the jury told Judge George Wu of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that it did not find Foster Wheeler liable for negligence, strict products liability, or breach of implied warranty.

According to the complaint, Patrick Dennis was a boiler tender in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1969, during which he was exposed to asbestos …