Vanderbilt Must Face Asbestos Exposure Claims in Calif. Action, Judge Rules

LOS ANGELES — A California judge has denied Vanderbilt Mineral LLC’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, finding plaintiffs established a question of fact as to whether the decedent used its asbestos-containing putty.

However, in the Sept. 21 order, Judge Laura A. Seigle of the Los Angeles County Superior Court awarded defendant National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. summary judgment, noting the plaintiffs failed to provide facts about its products and did not address their premises liability claim in response to interrogatories.

Plaintiffs claimed decedent Roberto Gonzalez was exposed to asbestos from National Steel’s products while working at …