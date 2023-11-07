John Crane Denied Summary Judgment in Pa. Federal Asbestos Exposure Action
November 7, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PHILADELPHIA — John Crane Inc. (JCI) must face claims alleging that its asbestos-containing gaskets caused a seaman’s mesothelioma because there is a question of fact as to whether the decedent worked with its products and was exposed to asbestos dust as a result, a federal judge has ruled.
In an Oct. 24 order, Judge Paul S. Diamond of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania referred to testimony from the decedent’s co-workers regarding their work on naval ships during the relevant time.
The action was filed on behalf of decedent Joseph Pine, who served as a fireman …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk
HarrisMartin's Ozempic Plaintiff Conference: An Emerging Litigation
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Charleston Place