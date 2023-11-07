Mannington Barred from Renewing Summary Judgment Motion in N.Y. Asbestos Case

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Mannington Mills Inc.’s motion to renew its bid for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, finding it failed to prove that the plaintiff’s exposure to its sheet flooring did not cause him to develop lung cancer.

In an Oct. 27 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court further noted that the plaintiff presented expert testimony refuting the claim that cumulative exposure to chrysotile asbestos cannot cause disease at the levels estimated by Mannington’s experts.

Paul Moutal alleged he was exposed to asbestos while installing Mannington’s sheet …