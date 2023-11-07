Ameron International Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Case

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Ameron International Corp. summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to the company’s asbestos-containing pipes during his work as a plumber.

In an Oct. 23 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court referred to the decedent’s deposition, in which he clearly identified the years of his exposure to the company’s pipes.

The action was filed on behalf of Rudolf Horvath, who alleged he was exposed to asbestos from Ameron’s “Bondstrand” pipes during his work …