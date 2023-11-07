ASBESTOS

Ameron International Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Case


November 7, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Ameron International Corp. summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to the company’s asbestos-containing pipes during his work as a plumber.

In an Oct. 23 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court referred to the decedent’s deposition, in which he clearly identified the years of his exposure to the company’s pipes.

The action was filed on behalf of Rudolf Horvath, who alleged he was exposed to asbestos from Ameron’s “Bondstrand” pipes during his work …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates

November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice

November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS