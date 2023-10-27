Court Reverses Award of Summary Judgment to Rogers Corp. in Conn. Asbestos Case
October 27, 2023
- Order
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut appeals court has reversed an award of summary judgment to Rogers Corp. in an asbestos wrongful death case, finding the plaintiff established a question of fact as to whether the manufacturer knew of the dangers of asbestos exposure but failed to inform its employees of the risks, and failed to take measures to protect its workers from exposure.
In an Oct. 25 opinion, the Connecticut Court of Appeals noted the plaintiff presented “voluminous documentation” that Rogers disregarded Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards and that the decedent developed mesothelioma as a result.
Plaintiff, as executor …
