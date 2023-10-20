Asbestos Claims Against BATUS Holdings Dismissed by N.Y. Court for Lack of Jurisdiction

NEW YORK –– A New York court has dismissed asbestos claims against BATUS Holdings Inc., finding that it did not have personal jurisdiction over the company.

In the Oct. 6 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County dismissed the case in its entirety against the moving defendant.

BATUS Holding Inc. contended in its motion to dismiss that it has no connection to New York and, as such, the court does not have personal jurisdiction over it. The plaintiff opposed the motion.

In support of its motion, the defendant said that it is a holding company …