Burnham Not Entitled To Summary Judgment in 2 Asbestos Cases, N.Y. Judge Rules
October 20, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- DeRoy Order
- Giuliano Order
NEW YORK –– Burnham LLC is not entitled to summary judgment in two asbestos cases involving the defendant’s boilers, a New York court has ruled, finding that a reasonable juror could conclude that the company’s knowledge, and use, of asbestos in their boilers “constituted a prioritization of their corporate benefits over plaintiff’s safety.”
The New York Supreme Court for New York County entered the orders on Oct. 4 in the Giuliano and DeRoy cases.
In the order issued in the Giuliano case, the court explained that Burnham LLC has moved to dismiss the plaintiff’s punitive damages claim, contending that asbestos …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place