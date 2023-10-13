N.Y. Court Rejects Perkins Engines’ Motions for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Cases

NEW YORK –– A New York court has rejected Perkins Engines Inc.’s efforts to obtain summary judgment in two asbestos cases, concluding that the defendant had offered “no evidence” to establish that they have never manufactured asbestos-containing gaskets.

In an Oct. 4 order issued in the Nankervis case, the New York Supreme Court for New York County further found that the company had not established that their gaskets could not have been available to the plaintiff during the course of his employment.

As such, the court concluded, Perkins “failed to meet its burden to establish that its products could not …