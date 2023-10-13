Mannington Mills Denied Summary Judgment in 2 Asbestos Cases by New York Court

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied an asbestos defendant’s attempt to obtain summary judgment in a number of asbestos cases, finding that the defendant failed to establish how new case law would change the outcome of the initial summary judgment motion.

In orders issued on Oct. 1, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the new law “has unequivocally set the standard for moving defendants on a motion for summary judgment, a standard which defendant Mannington has failed to meet.”

“As such,” the court concluded, “the instant motion to renew is denied.”