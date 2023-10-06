Kaiser Gypsum Requested Extension to File Brief in Appeal of $15 Million Asbestos Verdict

NEW YORK –– Kaiser Gypsum requested a sixty-day extension of time in which to perfect its appeal of a $15 million asbestos verdict, according to the court’s online docket.

The request was filed on Sept. 20 in the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department. In it, the defendant noted that the deadline to perfect its appeal was previously Sept. 25.

“There have been no prior requests for an extension,” the letter said.

The defendant is appealing a trial court’s denial of post-trial motions filed in the wake of a $15 million asbestos verdict. In the order, the …